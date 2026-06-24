Attorney For Alleged Suitcase Killer Still Working On Plea Deal

No plea deal for an 82-year-old Delray Beach man accused of murdering his wife, dismembering her body with a chainsaw and stuffing the parts in suitcases....at least not yet.

William Lowe Jr. was not at a scheduled plea conference today, but his defense attorney and prosecutors were in the courtroom.

Lowe's attorney Franklin Prince tells a CBS 12 News reporter that he's still working on an agreement for the defendant to change his plea to guilty and avoid trial.

He told Al Pefley that he is recommending a 20-year sentence and acknowledged that there would be a 'good chance' his client would die in prison.

Lowe was arrested in July of 2023 on charges of first degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

Investigators say he dumped the bags with the body parts in them into the Intracoastal.

The trial is scheduled to start in January.