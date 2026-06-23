Parishioners React To Removal Of Palm Beach Priest From His Church

Allegations against a Catholic priest but no details have been given to parishioners.

Meanwhile, those who attend St. Thomas More Parish in Boynton Beach are reacting to word that Father Alex Vargas faces 'serious allegations.'

"Of course I want to believe it's not anything like that. That's my hope."

"I said prayers for him and for those others who are involved in this situation. Our hearts are breaking."

The Diocese of Palm Beach tells CBS 12 News that the priest, installed at the church just last year, has been placed on administrative leave while a private firm investigates.

They also say they've reported the allegations to DCF and law enforcement. The Diocese is also telling anyone who may have experienced abuse to report it to the reporting line or by calling the Department of Children and Families.