City Of Boca Raton Gets $2 Million In Federal Funds For New RR Crossing

The City of Boca Raton has an extra $2 million for a new public railroad crossing.

South Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz presented a ceremonial check to city leaders yesterday.

The federal funds will create a roadway connection at Jeffery Street in northeast Boca Raton, extending access between Northwest 2nd Avenue and Federal Highway.

The city says the project will restore access between neighborhoods and improve travel options for residents, businesses and emergency responders.

Construction is set to begin in November and be completed by the fourth quarter of next year.

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