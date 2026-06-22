Unlicensed Port St. Lucie Med Spa Owner Sentenced To 45 Years In Prison

A former medical spa owner will serve 45 years in prison for illegally performing cosmetic surgeries without a license.

53-year-old Adley Dasilva was convicted last month on eleven charges tied to procedures he performed at Cosmetica Plastic Surgery and Anti-Aging in Port St. Lucie.

DaSilva was a licensed physician's assistant, but not a doctor, at the time he performed procedures such as liposuction, breast augmentations and Brazilian butt lifts.

That resulted in some patients getting severe infections and other medical complications.

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