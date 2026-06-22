Stuart City Commission To Give Final Vote On Backyard Chickens

The Stuart City Commission will be talking chickens at this evening's meeting.

City leaders could give their final approval to an ordinance that would allow residents in certain zoning districts to keep a limited number of hens on their property.

Roosters would not be permitted.

The proposal was approved on first reading earlier this month despite some residents concerned about potential impacts on neighboring properties, including odor, pests and noise.

Others question whether chicken waste could get into the soil and affect water quality. Meanwhile, supporters say backyard chickens provide a cheaper source of fresh eggs.