Riviera Beach Woman Accused In Machete Attack At 7-Eleven

A Palm Beach County woman faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after an alleged machete attack at a 7-Eleven.

46-year-old Tumuriel Weaver is accused of confronting a man she had been dating after seeing him with a woman in his car. Investigators say Weaver opened the passenger door, yelled at the man and reached into the vehicle, grabbing a machete and striking the woman's leg.

The man in the vehicle says Weaver swung the machete and struck the front of his vehicle as he backed away.

The incident was caught on surveillance video at the Mangonia Park convenience store.