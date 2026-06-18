Florida Judge Wants Anti-Charlie Kirk Teacher To Get His Job Back

An administrative law judge is recommending the reinstatement of a Martin County school teacher who posted disparaging comments about the late Charlie Kirk on social media.

Matthew Theobald's Facebook post in which he described the slain religious conservative activist as a "racist, misogynistic, fear-mongering neo-Nazi" led to his termination.

But Judge Jodi-Anne Livingstone has ruled that Theobald did not commit a 'serious offense' that warranted the punishment. She says the posts' did not explicitly target students.

School District leaders had said that the comments directly affected school operations and compromised his ability to teach students fairly. Livingstone says the teacher should get his job back at the Spectrum Academy, along with back pay and benefits.

The School Board will make the final decision.

Theobald was the president of the Martin County Education Association (teachers union) at the time of the Facebook post. According to the MCEA's website, he no longer holds that position.