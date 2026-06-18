AG Claims 'Another Win' After Ruling Against Under 21 Concealed Carry Ban

Adults under the age of 21 may soon be allowed to carry concealed firearms in Florida after the South Florida-based Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled that a state law preventing them from obtaining concealed-carry permits is unconstitutional.
Attorney General James Uthmeier, on 'X,' says the court agreed with his office's position and that he will work with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to implement the court's order.
The ruling stems from the case of an 18-year-old Broward County man who was convicted of carrying a concealed firearm.
The appeals court found that Florida's age restriction violates the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding adults ages 18 to 20 and vacated the man's conviction.