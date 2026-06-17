Lake Worth Beach Works Up Lease Extension To 2043 For Benny's On The Beach

Discussion is underway to keep a Lake Worth Beach landmark in place. The City Commission last night heard from residents on Benny's on the Beach's request to get a lease extension through the year 2043.
Not everyone agrees with the move.
"Honestly, I can't think of any benefit to residents for extending this lease."
Others called Benny's a staple in the city that draws tourists regularly.
The restaurant celebrates its 40th anniversary this summer. Commissioners directed staff to offer a ten-year extension that starts in 2033, when the current lease is due to expire.
The new lease will include automatic rent increases every two years.