Jupiter Council Approves Assessment For New Fire Rescue Dept

Jupiter's Town Council has voted on how to pay for the town's new Fire Rescue Department.

Council members last night agreed to move forward with a plan that includes a non-ad valorem assessment and a per-property fee.

The new department launches in October and will cost about $25 million per year. Town leaders say that's $10 million less than what it would cost to continue having Palm Beach County Fire Rescue providing service.

The town has launched an online calculator to let property owners estimate what they might pay under the new system.