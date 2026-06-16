Rapids Water Park Reverses Minor Chaperone Policy

A popular water park near West Palm Beach has reversed course on its interim youth supervision policy.

In recent days, management at The Rapids announced that any guests under the age of 18 would have to bring with them an adult chaperone, ages 21 and over.

Now, the park says the policy is intermittent and is pulled in and out based on work with local authorities and social media trends. It is no longer in effect.

The Rapids, in a statement, says they are committed to providing a safe and family friendly environment for their guests at all times.

The policy now says they 'strongly recommend' adult chaperones but don't require it.

Click Here to read the policies.