Florida's CFO: Palm Beach County Spends Tax Money Like 'Drunken Sailors'

Sharing an update on what he calls 'excessive spending,' Florida's chief financial officer paid a visit to Boca Raton.

Last year, Blaise Ingoglia said Palm Beach County had overspent taxpayers' money by a total of $344 million since the 2019-2020 fiscal year. This year, that number is $443 million.

"The fact of the matter is Palm Beach County government, in our estimation, has been spending your money like drunken sailors."

The CFO says the numbers are adjusted for inflation and population growth, while also adding a 5 percent buffer to account for government inefficiency. He also says the figures include money for essential services like police and fire rescue, calling out local government officials who claim they may have no money for those services if the November ballot proposal is approved by at least 60 percent of voters.

"You want to talk about affordability? Palm Beach County government is unaffordable. Governments are wasting money left and right, crying poor and continuing to want more, more and more."