Death Investigation Underway After Charred Remains Found In Truck On Fire

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was burned in a truck fire.
Firefighters responded to calls of a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames on Saturday night on the side of the road near Citrus Boulevard and Pineapple Court.
Inside the truck laid the charred remains of the driver in the passenger seat. It was first thought that the fire was caused by a crash, but that was ruled out and detectives were called to the scene.
Investigators now say the fire was likely caused by the truck's exhaust igniting grass beneath the vehicle, but it's unknown why the driver was unable to escape.
The sheriff's office says it's believed that the victim has been identified but DNA testing will be needed to confirm because the body was burned beyond recognition.