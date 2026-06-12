Gov. DeSantis In West Palm Beach To Announce Crackdown On Medicaid Fraud

A multi-pronged approach at cracking down on Medicaid fraud in Florida, announced by the Governor.

Ron DeSantis visited the Palm Beach County Health Care District on Friday to say that the bad guys have been getting out of control, but that time is coming to an end.

"Buckle up! Some of these guys that aren't behaving well...they're going to have a lot more to deal with, with these new reforms."

He was with the secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration to announce the measures the agency will be taking.

"AHCA is launching a pilot program with Centalink, a leading identity fraud detection company that specializes in uncovering sophisticated fraud schemes and verifying identities at scale."