School Board Sends Letter To County Commission About AI Data Center

We're learning what's in a letter sent to Palm Beach County commissioners by the School Board, which is concerned about the safety and health of students and staff at Saddle View Elementary School if a proposed AI data center is built nearby.

Board members voted during last week's meeting to send the letter to the County Commission about Project Tango.

They're requesting access to any existing public records, impact studies or reports that the county has received regarding the project.

The letter states, in part, "As the governing body responsible for the education and welfare of students and staff, the School Board has a fundamental responsibility to provide safe learning environments that promote student achievement."

The massive data center would be built just 1,200 feet from the school along western Southern Boulevard.

County commissioners are slated to vote on Project Tango in mid-July.