Police Officer On Leave After Suspected DUI Crash & Tussle With Deputies

A West Palm Beach Police officer is on leave after a suspected DUI crash and violent struggle with sheriff's deputies in a hospital emergency room.

52-year-old Timothy Joseph Walsh was arrested on Saturday, hours after deputies responded to a crash in Boca Raton involving two vehicles.

The officer is accused of cutting off a car with his pickup truck, causing the collision and deputies say he had slurred speech.

Walsh was taken to the hospital, where he became involved in an altercation with a deputy. Investigators say he refused to submit to a blood test to determine his blood-alcohol level.