PBC Administrator: Homestead Exemption Rise Would Result In 65% Reduction

There are claims that if voters approve a constitutional amendment providing property tax relief to residents, Palm Beach County would have to eliminate nearly $400 million from 30 departments.

"We are making arguably the largest cut potentially in history to the BCC departments and operating funds but I can tell you, we feel comfortable running the government with these cuts."

County Administrator Joe Abruzzo tells the County Commission that the loss in funding would be more than 65 percent to agencies like the Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue, parks and libraries.

Still, Abruzzo says he's confident that no services would need to be cut.

The proposed amendment would increase the homestead exemption to 250-thousand dollars over the next two years.