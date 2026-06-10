New Anchoring Rules In Effect In St. Lucie County

There are new rules and limitations in place for boaters along the Treasure Coast.

St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce have established new anchoring limitation areas, or ALAs, in the Fort Pierce Inlet.

That ordinance went into effect at the beginning of the month and states that a person may not anchor a boat for more than 45 consecutive days during any six-month period in any ALA, without leaving for at least 24 hours.

Those area boundaries are within the Indian River Lagoon along the South Beach Causeway and Fort Pierce Inlet Park.

The ALAs were adopted by the St. Lucie County Commission last year, aimed at reducing congestion within the inlet.