Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter Drops Reelection Bid, Runs For Congress

As the qualifying period continues for many races in Florida this fall, Palm Beach County voters are surprised about one specific move.

County Commissioner Sara Baxter, who is serving this year as mayor, has dropped out of her bid for reelection in order to run for Congress.

Baxter, one of three Republicans on the Commission, says she wants to help President Trump in his fight against illegal immigration.

The president had endorsed Baxter in her run for reelection to her District 6 seat in western Palm Beach County.

She's now filed for Florida's newly redrawn 22nd Congressional District, which already has several Republicans running.

The qualifying period wraps up at Noon on Friday.