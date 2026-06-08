Public Safety Job Fair In Lake Worth This Week

If you or someone you know is interested in a career in public safety, the Lake Worth campus of Palm Beach State College is where you want to be this Thursday.

That's when a Public Safety Job Fair will be held, featuring law enforcement agencies from all over the state, including the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, which took to social media to invite job seekers to meet its recruitment team. PBSO will have recruiters from dispatch, crossing guards and more.

Organizers say that this year, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office will be on hand, looking for recruits, as well as Border Patrol and the DEA.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and early access will be given to veterans and PBSC students at 9:30 a.m.