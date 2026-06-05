Florida-Based Energy Drink Company Investigated By Texas Attorney General

A popular energy drink company based in Boca Raton is being investigated by the Texas attorney general.
Celsius Holdings is accused of marketing one of its products named Alani Nu to teens.
Ken Paxton posted on "X" that he launched the investigation to protect Texas children from dangerous levels of caffeine.
He says Alani Nu is a 12-ounce, low-calorie energy drink containing 200 milligrams of caffeine, a level he says medical professionals consider dangerous for children and adolescents. Paxton accuses Celsius of purposefully using colorful packaging, playful design elements and branding strategies that appel to kids.
He points to a lawsuit filed by the family of a 17-year-old girl who died from an enlarged heart that her family claims was linked to excessive caffeine consumption in the Alani Nu drink.
Celsius, in a statement to CBS 12 News, says they have a strict policy against marketing to anyone under the age of 18.
Paxton recently secured the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. Senate in Texas against Democrat Congressman James Talarico in November.