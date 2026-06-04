Landmark Irish Pub In West Palm Beach Dodges Sheriff's Auction

A West Palm Beach bar that has been operating in one form or another since 1933 is getting more time to conduct business.

A Sheriff's auction was set to happen this week at Roxy's Pub downtown, to pay off a more than one million dollar judgement stemming from a 2020 bar fight.

A last-minute settlement was reached and the bar remains open, but it's not out of the woods yet. Roxy's owner now faces a $5 million foreclosure lawsuit filed last month that's tied to construction work at the Clemaits Street establishment.