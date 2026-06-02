Jupiter Resident Serena Williams Returning To Professional Tennis

Palm Beach County's Serena Williams is grabbing her racquet again.

Organizers of next week's HSBC Championships in London say Williams has accepted a wild-card entry into the doubles draw at the tournament which is held at the Queen's Club.

In a statement, Williams says that the venue feels like the "perfect place to begin the next chapter," noting that grass has given her "some of the most meaningful moments" of her career.

The 44-year-old Jupiter resident last played professionally at the U.S. Open in 2022.