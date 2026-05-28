'This Is Only A Test' PBC Ham Operators Take Part In Hurricane Exercise

Ham Radio operators in Palm Beach County are being asked to take part in an exercise this weekend to prepare for Hurricane Season.

Amateur radio operators play an important part in getting information to county officials when other avenues are down or destroyed by storms.

The Jupiter Tequesta Repeater Group and other organizations will take part in a pretend exercise about a category 4 Hurricane Gail with winds up to 150 miles per hour that moved through the county.

The exercise will test local radio operators' ability to pass emergency messages to the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center should the infrastructure fail.

All licensed Ham Radio operators are urged to participate in Saturday's event by reporting on damage assessments and assistance needed.

The exercise runs from 9 to 10 a.m.