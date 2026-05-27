Video: RFK Jr. Plays Snake Wrangler On Dr. Oz's Florida Patio

Two members of President Trump's cabinet were busy in Florida over the Memorial Day weekend.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior posted a now-viral video on "X" that shows him wrangling two snakes from the patio of Dr. Mehmet Oz's Palm Beach home.
While Kennedy is holding both snakes with his hands, the administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Oz, announces that they are mating.
At one point in the video, actress Cheryl Hines can be heard believing her husband RFK when he jokingly says the snakes were water moccasins, which are highly venomous.
The snakes were actually Black Racers, which are non-venomous and commonly found in Florida.
In the video, RFK Junior's wife, actress Cheryl Hines, pleads for her husband to drop the snakes as they bit his fingers.