FAU Student Govt Member Arrested For Traveling To Meet Minor For Sex

A member of student government at Florida Atlantic University is arrested for allegedly traveling to meet a minor for sex.

21-year-old Christian Walden of Boynton Beach was arrested yesterday by Delray Beach Police after he showed up at a Home Depot, telling officers that he planned to meet a minor.

There was no minor, it was actually a decoy from a group called "561 Predator Catchers," led by MMA fighter Dustin Lampros.