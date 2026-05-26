Tiger Woods Heard From By The Public For First Time Since DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods is being heard from by the public for the first time since his DUI arrest in March.

The golfer took to "X" on Monday to share a Memorial Day tribute to his father, writing that he was a "Special Forces operator with two tours in Vietnam and 20 years of service." Woods' post went on to state "To all those like my father, we all say thank you for your sacrifices."

It should be noted that Woods' father was not killed while in service. He died of prostate cancer in 2006, at the age of 74.