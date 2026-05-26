FHP Announces New Details About Wrong-Way Crash In Hobe Sound

New details are being learned about a deadly wrong-way crash in Martin County.

FHP says the police pursuit started in Riviera Beach as the driver of an SUV was spotted by Border Patrol agents heading north in the southbound lanes of U.S. One on Saturday afternoon.

The agents pursued the 43-year-old West Palm Beach man from the northbound lanes, while notifying law enforcement.

The suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Hobe Sound, where Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says Jupiter Police officers were on the scene.

"They pulled him from the woods, he had been ejected and were trying to do CPR and the suspect had been passed away. Once fire rescue got here, they determined that he was not alive."

Those same officers had earlier deployed stop sticks, but the driver kept going with one flat tire, nearly striking an officer.

Four people in the other vehicle were injured, including two children, ages three and six.