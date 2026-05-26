2 Deadly Crashes Involving Brightline Trains In Palm Beach, Martin Counties

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a Brightline train this morning in Stuart.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says a man was on the tracks at Monterey Road and Dixie Highway around 11 a.m. when he was hit by the train.

This comes on the back of another deadly crash involving a Brightline train. Two people in a vehicle were killed after attempting to cross the train tracks in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

Police say the warning lights and signals were activated and the crossing arms were down.

There's a memorial growing at the site of that crash on Roseland Drive. Family members identify the two people killed as 56-year-old Catlina Gabriel Lopez nad 43-year-old Eduardo Gabriel Lopez.

Both crashes remain under investigation.