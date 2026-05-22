Scam Alert: Boca Raton Man Catches Lyft Driver In The Act

Rideshare users beware: A Boca Raton man caught a driver in a scam attempt.

Bert Gor says his daughters were falsely blamed for damages inside a Lyft driver's car and the app tried to charge him a $75 cleanup fee.

"I looked at the pictures and my daughter, who's standing over my shoulder says 'Dad, this is not us. This is AI.'"

He tells CBS 12 News that the photos showed french fries and drinks spilled all over the back seat, but a close check at the bottom right shows a Google Gemini AI watermark.

Gor's advice?

"I would say you've gotta kind of watch the charges that are going on."

The charge was flagged by his bank, so it was never paid. Then, Lyft admitted it was a fake photo and reversed the charge while giving the driver the boot from its platform.