AG Uthmeier Threatens Legal Action Against HOA Over Gun Ban

Florida's Attorney General is warning a Port St. Lucie homeowners’ association that its ban on firearms in common areas violates state law and could trigger legal action.

In a formal letter sent yesterday to the Tradition Community Association, Uthmeier writes that the association’s policy prohibiting firearms in shared spaces conflicts with Florida statutes protecting the right to keep and bear arms.

The rule applies to residents, guests, and contractors and covers common areas including parks, trails, recreation spaces, and gathering facilities.

The warning comes in the wake of controversy since the HOA recently sent out a letter, reminding residents of Tradition that guns, whether concealed or open carry, are banned in common areas.