AG Uthmeier Threatens Legal Action Against HOA Over Gun Ban

Florida's Attorney General is warning a Port St. Lucie homeowners’ association that its ban on firearms in common areas violates state law and could trigger legal action.
In a formal letter sent yesterday to the Tradition Community Association, Uthmeier writes that the association’s policy prohibiting firearms in shared spaces conflicts with Florida statutes protecting the right to keep and bear arms.
The rule applies to residents, guests, and contractors and covers common areas including parks, trails, recreation spaces, and gathering facilities.
The warning comes in the wake of controversy since the HOA recently sent out a letter, reminding residents of Tradition that guns, whether concealed or open carry, are banned in common areas.
Uthmeier, in his letter, cites a law that prohibits private employers from taking action against employees or expelling invitees for lawfully exercising their constitutional right to keep and bear arms. He argues that the association qualifies as a private employer and that both its staff and visitors are protected under the law.
He also says that HOAs are limited in the rules they may impose and calls the firearm ban unenforceable.
The AG gave the association a deadline of June 1st to provide written confirmation that it will not enforce its policy or it will be met with legal action from his office.