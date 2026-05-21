Treasure Coast Senior About To Graduate High School Killed In Car Crash

A Treasure Coast teen is dead after a car crash this morning, just hours before he was set to graduate.
18-year-old Christopher Brooks was driving to South Fork High School in Stuart for graduation practice when officials say he rear-ended a dump truck.
A Martin County School District spokesperson says tonight's graduation ceremony will still be held.
"We're going to have the graduation. It will naturally take on a much more somber tone than it probably would have as a milestone celebration for our seniors, but we want to be respectful of the student that tragically lost his life this morning."
The district sent out a statement to parents that said their hearts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy and that counseling is available for anyone who needs it.
Tonight's graduation ceremony begins at 7 p.m.