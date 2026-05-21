Congressional Candidate Files Lawsuit Against Trump Airport Name Change

Another lawsuit has been filed in an attempt to stop the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Trump.

Congressional candidate Victoria Doyle, a trademark attorney, is fighting the county's approval of a Trademark License Agreement with the Trump Organization.

The agreement allows the county and the airport to use his name and likeness without costing the taxpayers any money.

"We're saying that the county stop, do nothing, spend no money, change no signage. Help Donald Trump make no more money on his trademark license."

Doyle wants a judge to hold off on allowing the name change until the fate of another lawsuit is determined. That suit was filed last month by a pilot who alleges the renaming could lead to safety risks.

The airport is set to be renamed "President Donald J. Trump Intenrational" in July.

Doyle is challenging Congresswoman Lois Frankel in a Democrat primary for the newly redrawn District 23 in Palm Beach County.