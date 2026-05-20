New Publix To Replace Milton-Spawned Tornado-Destroyed Avenir Store Opens

A Palm Beach Gardens Publix that was rebuilt after it was destroyed by a tornado spawned by Hurricane Milton over a year and a half ago is ready to open.

The original Publix at Avenir was under construction and just about ready to open when the building had to be demolished and started from scratch.

Everything is now on the shelves and the new Publix will open its doors tomorrow at 7 a.m..

The store features an upstairs seating area and expanded cheese and Hispanic foods sections. Managers say they will have freebies and samples on opening day.

Avenir is a newer community along Northlake Boulevard, west of the Turnpike.