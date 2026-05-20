Barnes & Noble Faces Wrongful Death Suit In Palm Beach Gardens

Barnes & Noble is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the husband of a woman killed while Christmas shopping at one of the chain's locations in Palm Beach Gardens.

A homeless man from Georgia is awaiting trial in the murder of 65-year-old Rita Loncharich, who was stabbed inside the book store at the Legacy Place shopping center last December.

40-year-old Antonio Moore was arrested for first degree murder and has said he didn't know the victim and was acting on impulse.

According to the suit, the store and managers of the shopping center failed to take basic steps to protect customers, despite ongoing safety concerns.

It seeks damages in excess of 50-thousand dollars through a jury trial.