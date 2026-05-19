Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Woman At MLK Day Event

Justice for the family of a woman who got caught in the crossfire of a gang fight on Martin Luther King Junior Day in 2023.

A Fort Pierce judge today gave Kemmye Parson two consecutive life prison terms and 15 years on gun charges.

It's for the second degree murder of 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant, who was shot while attending an MLK Day event at a park.

A fight broke out between family members of both the victim and the defendant after the sentence was announced. Court deputies had to break it up.