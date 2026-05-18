Community Gathers To Remember Mom & Son Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

Friends and family of a mother who died in a wrong-way crash along the Turnpike are remembering her.

At a vigil for 26-year-old Lauren Rogers and her 3-year-old son Kylo, dozens of people held candles in grief on Saturday night.

The woman collided head-on with another vehicle the night before Mother's Day, while driving in the wrong direction in Indian River County.

"Lauren would never ever ever do anything to put her kids in harm's way. This was a freak accident."

She died at the scene. Her son died several days later and her five-year old survived the crash.

At the vigil, Rogers was described as attentive and engaged, and someone who paid close attention to her children's personalities, interests and needs.

The crash remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Lauren and Kylo Rogers.