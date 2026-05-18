2A Rights Discussion Sparked By Port St. Lucie HOA Letter About Guns

A Treasure Coast HOA is triggering a discussion about the Second amendment by prohibiting firearms in all common areas.
The Tradition Community Association in Port St. Lucie is reminding residents about the controversial rule approved in December that applies to open and concealed carry in areas including the Town Hall, parks and trails.
Some residents tell CBS 12 News that this caught them by surprise.
"As gunowners ourselves, we just felt like it was very subversive to do something like this behind everyone's back because no one had prior notice."
Port St. Lucie Councilman Anthony Bonna calls it an infringement on Second Amendment rights and plans to challenge it.
The city's police chief says in a statement that his officers enforce state laws and not HOA rules.