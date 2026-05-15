Coast Guard Seizes Hooker's 'Soulmate' & Searches It In Fort Pierce

The investigation into a woman who went missing in the waters of the Bahamas makes its way to Florida.

Brian Hooker's sailboat named "Soulmate" is docked at the U.S. Coast Guard station in Fort Pierce as crews search it for evidence in the case of his wife's disappearance.

The man claims he and Lynette Hooker were on an eight-foot dinghy on their way back to the sailboat on April 4th when she fell overboard in rough conditions.

Brian Hooker, who was breifly detained but ultimately released, claims she bounced out of the dinghy and took the engine keys with her. He paddled to shore in the early morning hours.

Coast Guard officials seized the sailboat this week, but aren't sharing details about what they're looking for.

While the body of 55-year-old Lynette Hooker has not been located, maritime law experts say her husband could still face charges.