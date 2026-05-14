Swatting Calls Continue To Plague Schools & A Mall In Boca Raton

Swatting is becoming a real problem in Boca Raton.
Police were sent to Blue Lake Elementary School yesterday after the latest incident involving someone making an anonymous threat, prompting a large law enforcement response.
Officers responded to the school, searched the campus and found nothing. School officials gave the all-clear and resumed normal operations.
Police say that while they don't want to cause alarm among parents and students, all reports involving potential threats are taken seriously.
Last week, Boca Raton Police responded to swatting calls at Boca Raton Middle School and the Town Center Mall.