Suspect In Wife's Murder Extradited Back To Palm Beach From El Salvador

A man has been extradited to the U.S. to face charges in the murder of his wife.

Jose Castellon Jiminez is accused of killing 32-year-old Eulalia Castellon back in 2023 and then fleeing the country.

"Evidence suggested that they had been having marital issues, that her husband was responsible for the death. Detectives ended up finding out that he had fled the country by that time. He fled the country through the Miami International Airport to El Salvador."

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Captain Michael Ott says the victim's body was found in a car at the Lake Worth ri-Rail station.

Castellon Jiminez was arrested by officials in El Salvador in 2024 and that began the lengthy extradition process.

He was picked up by PBSO detectives and brought back to Palm Beach this week.