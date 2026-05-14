Illegal Immigrant Busted For Sex With 12-Year-Old Girl

Another day, another illegal immigrant story in Martin County.

Sheriff John Budensiek says a 20-year-old Guatemalan national who was living illegally in Stuart is now in the county jail after being caught having sex with a 12-year-old girl.

He says Henry Perez-Robiero was arrested after the victim's mother caught them in the act over the weekend. Investigators believe the abuse was not a single incident and may have started two years ago, when the girl was just 10.

Budensiek says this was not a case of an online encounter but there was a family connection where the suspect had some sort of relationship with the girl's family.

Perez-Robiero is being held with no bond, and there is an ICE detainer on him.