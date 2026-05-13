Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O'Leary Attends The Governor's Hurricane Conference

A shark is spotted at the Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach.

Entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary from 'Shark Tank' spoke to a crowd of emergency managers from across the country. He's a South Florida resident since 2024 and has a new-found interest in Hurricane Season.

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"I'm very proud that my son and his partner are now part of this industry. They are introducing a new innovation, Uplift Microhomes, a 60 square foot microhome solution...immediate self-sufficiency in a disaster zone."