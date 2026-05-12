Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Announces Her Bid To Return To Congress

Former South Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick says she is running again for Congress.

The Democrat just resigned from her seat less than a month ago, but says that she is a candidate to return in the reconfigured District 20, which is now concentrated in Broward County.

Cherfilus-McCormick stepped down minutes before she was to be the focus of a House Ethics Committee hearing, which could have resulted in her ultimate expulsion from the House.

Her criminal trial has been delayed to next year for keeping an overpayment of $5 million in federal COVID relief funds paid to her family's healthcare company.

Cherfilus-McCormick made her announcement at a gathering of South Florida Democrats. Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was the key note speaker at the event. She is considering a run for District 20 after her current district (25) was essentially blown up in the Republican redistricting.

Broward County's Democratic Black Caucus is asking Wasserman Schultz not to run in District 20.