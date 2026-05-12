House Oversight Democrats Hear From Epstein Victims In Palm Beach

Jeffrey Epstein was the focus of a congressional field hearing in West Palm Beach today.

"This hearing is long overdue because it was right here in Palm Beach County more than twenty years ago that the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's horrific crimes were first denied justice with devastating results."

Congresswoman Lois Frankel joined fellow Democrats who are on the House Oversight Committee. They were led by ranking Democrat Robert Garcia, who says he is still trying to force the hand of the DOJ to release more of the Epstein files.

"The Department of Justice continues to break the law and defy that subpoena."

The hearing took place at West Palm Beach City Hall, not far from Epstein's mansion, where much of the abuse happened. Jena-Lisa Jones says she was just 14 at the time.

"When I was a teenager, I did not have the language to understand what was happening to me. I did not know who to tell. I did not know where to go. Many of us didn't. We were young and we were manipulated."

Other women talked about how the first accusations against Epstein were made back in 1996, but nothing was done.

"Hello, my name is Dani Bensky. I was abused by Jeffrey Epstein in 2004 and 2005. That was eight years after Maria Farmer first reported Jeffrey to the FBI."