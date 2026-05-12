House Oversight Democrats Hear From Epstein Victims In Palm Beach

Jeffrey Epstein was the focus of a congressional field hearing in West Palm Beach today.
"This hearing is long overdue because it was right here in Palm Beach County more than twenty years ago that the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's horrific crimes were first denied justice with devastating results."
Congresswoman Lois Frankel joined fellow Democrats who are on the House Oversight Committee. They were led by ranking Democrat Robert Garcia, who says he is still trying to force the hand of the DOJ to release more of the Epstein files.
"The Department of Justice continues to break the law and defy that subpoena."
The hearing took place at West Palm Beach City Hall, not far from Epstein's mansion, where much of the abuse happened. Jena-Lisa Jones says she was just 14 at the time.
"When I was a teenager, I did not have the language to understand what was happening to me. I did not know who to tell. I did not know where to go. Many of us didn't. We were young and we were manipulated."
Other women talked about how the first accusations against Epstein were made back in 1996, but nothing was done.
"Hello, my name is Dani Bensky. I was abused by Jeffrey Epstein in 2004 and 2005. That was eight years after Maria Farmer first reported Jeffrey to the FBI."
Much of the hearing centered around Epstein's so-called 'sweetheart deal' from prosecutors after a conviction on a prostitution charge back in 2008. The sex offender served just over a year on work release.
After the hearing, the lawmakers held a press conference. New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury made this announcement.
"We demand that Pam Bondi show up for her deposition! We demand that Donald Trump release the Epstein files! We demand that Todd Blanche actually prosecute these crimes."
Former AG Bondi is scheduled to testify before the committee in Washington later this month after failing to appear for a previously scheduled deposition. That came after she was ousted from her position.
Much of the press conference was centered around people the committee wants to hear from, and soon.
"And it's important for anyone that was involved in the case here in Palm Beach to know that while we have reached out to some folks to speak to us voluntarily, you will be compelled to answer questions when we are in the majority."
Garcia says he wants answers from everybody who has them, including those from his same party.
"I want to understand why Merrick Garland and the former Justice Department under the Biden administration did little to nothing to bring justice for the survivors or have additional prosecutions. So, Merrick Garland for me is at the top of that list of folks that we need to speak to and ask questions of."
Committee members also want to hear from the Palm Beach County State Attorney in 2005, Robert Krischer.