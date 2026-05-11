Brush Fire Contained In Palm Beach Gardens

A brush fire has been contained in Palm Beach Gardens.

It broke out yesterday in a wooded area between the Home Depot on Donald Ross Road and Bonsai Circle near the Legends at Gardens community.

Neighbors living near Alton Town Center say the flames got close to their homes as city and county firefighters showed up to get it under control.

The fire burned an estimated one to two acres. No homes were damaged and there were no injuries reported.

Crews were still on the scene early this morning, watching for hot spots but have since left.