Former Cop Convicted Of First Degree Murder & Arson In Fort Pierce

A guilty verdict has been handed down to a former cop and firefighter in Fort Pierce.

Otto Lenke was convicted today of first degree murder and first degree arson.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Brandon White showed jurors surveillance video of a man in a helmet at Richard Benson's Fort Pierce motorcycle shop, shooting him three times and then setting fire to his body.

"When you look at this killing, you can tell that this is designed to cause as much fear and pain into Richard Benson as possible."

But Defense Attorney Valerie Masters told jurors the video proved nothing.

"The state wants you to believe that they got the right guy. Not only is Otto presumed not guilty, he is in fact not guilty."