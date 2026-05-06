Publix Appears To Have Reversed Its 'Open Carry' Policy

Publix appears to be backing away from an "open carry" policy it instituted back in September, after it became law in Florida.

That resulted from an appeals court ruling that declared the state's previous ban on openly carrying firearms was unconstitutional.

But recently, shoppers have reported spotting new signs at store entrances that ask customers to leave their firearms at home.

The new guidance states that only law enforcement officers are permitted to openly carry guns inside their stores.

While there has been no formal statement from Publix corporate officials, customer service chatbots are sharing the new rule.

The open carry law does not force private businesses to allow gunowners to bring their firearms onto their premises.