PBC Commission Approves Licensing Agreement For Airport Name Change

Palm Beach County Commissioners vote to accept a licensing agreement tied to the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Trump.

The governor has already signed a new law mandating the name change, so this vote was simply to approve the branding that gives the county a royalty-free license to use his name for signage, advertising, marketing, merchandise, promotions, and branding.

Palm Beach County residents were split at yesterday's Commission meeting.

The FAA does not have to approve the name change, but the agency must complete some administrative tasks.

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