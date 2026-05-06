Fort Pierce To Get Amazon Distribution Center

A new Amazon distribution center will be coming to Fort Pierce.

The City Commission has approved a major site plan amendment to allow for the construction of the more than one million square foot facility along Kings Highway.

It will include a refrigerated warehouse and office space on a nearly seventy acre site. It's expected to create more than 700 jobs for the area.

The project also represents a $240 million investment in the city's infrastructure and tax base.

The developer behind the project says there could be a second phase in the future that would add another 500,000 square feet and 500 additional jobs.

Construction is estimated to take nearly two years with a targeted opening in March of 2028.